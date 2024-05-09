Wigan Athletic season tickets: All the details and how to buy
Existing season-ticket holders are able to secure their current seat by renewing before 5pm on Friday, June 28 at the early-bird price, frozen at last year's figure.
In addition, non season-ticket holders will also qualify for the 'early bird' discount if they purchase by the same date.
Fans aged 0-4 years will pay just £15 for a season ticket - a reduction of 71 per cent from the 2023-24 price.
The club has also recognised the need for those supporters who would prefer to pay in instalments, with the chance to split the cost over eight monthly payments.
Season tickets will also include a discount at the Latics Store and for hospitality, entry to a select home cup game (usually EFL Trophy fixture), a complimentary extra ticket to a club-selected fixture, priority access to away tickets.
Future Fund members are entitled to a discount on the price of their season ticket relevant to their package.
Prices across the board:
ADULT
West/East: £349 (renewal), £380 (early bird), £410 (full)
South: £329 (renewal), £350 (early bird), £380 (full)
SENIOR
West/East: £299 (renewal), £320 (early bird), £350 (full)
South: £279 (renewal), £300 (early bird), £320 (full)
18-21
West/East: £229 (renewal), £250 (early bird), £270 (regular)
South: £209 (renewal), £220 (early bird), £240 (regular)
12-17
West/East/South: £99
5-11
West/East/South: £45
0-4
West/East/South: £5 (renewal), £10 (early bird), £15 (full)
Fans can buy from the ticket office, by ringing 01942 311111 or via the club website
