Wigan Athletic season tickets: All the details and how to buy

By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic season tickets have gone on sale for next term - with special incentives again for those who renew by the end of next month.

Existing season-ticket holders are able to secure their current seat by renewing before 5pm on Friday, June 28 at the early-bird price, frozen at last year's figure.

In addition, non season-ticket holders will also qualify for the 'early bird' discount if they purchase by the same date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans aged 0-4 years will pay just £15 for a season ticket - a reduction of 71 per cent from the 2023-24 price.

Latics season tickets for next season are now on saleLatics season tickets for next season are now on sale
Latics season tickets for next season are now on sale

The club has also recognised the need for those supporters who would prefer to pay in instalments, with the chance to split the cost over eight monthly payments.

Season tickets will also include a discount at the Latics Store and for hospitality, entry to a select home cup game (usually EFL Trophy fixture), a complimentary extra ticket to a club-selected fixture, priority access to away tickets.

Future Fund members are entitled to a discount on the price of their season ticket relevant to their package.

Prices across the board:

ADULT

West/East: £349 (renewal), £380 (early bird), £410 (full)

South: £329 (renewal), £350 (early bird), £380 (full)

SENIOR

West/East: £299 (renewal), £320 (early bird), £350 (full)

South: £279 (renewal), £300 (early bird), £320 (full)

18-21

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West/East: £229 (renewal), £250 (early bird), £270 (regular)

South: £209 (renewal), £220 (early bird), £240 (regular)

12-17

West/East/South: £99

5-11

West/East/South: £45

0-4

West/East/South: £5 (renewal), £10 (early bird), £15 (full)

Fans can buy from the ticket office, by ringing 01942 311111 or via the club website

Related topics:Season ticketsEFL Trophy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.