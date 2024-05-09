Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic season tickets have gone on sale for next term - with special incentives again for those who renew by the end of next month.

Existing season-ticket holders are able to secure their current seat by renewing before 5pm on Friday, June 28 at the early-bird price, frozen at last year's figure.

In addition, non season-ticket holders will also qualify for the 'early bird' discount if they purchase by the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans aged 0-4 years will pay just £15 for a season ticket - a reduction of 71 per cent from the 2023-24 price.

Latics season tickets for next season are now on sale

The club has also recognised the need for those supporters who would prefer to pay in instalments, with the chance to split the cost over eight monthly payments.

Season tickets will also include a discount at the Latics Store and for hospitality, entry to a select home cup game (usually EFL Trophy fixture), a complimentary extra ticket to a club-selected fixture, priority access to away tickets.

Future Fund members are entitled to a discount on the price of their season ticket relevant to their package.

Prices across the board:

ADULT

West/East: £349 (renewal), £380 (early bird), £410 (full)

South: £329 (renewal), £350 (early bird), £380 (full)

SENIOR

West/East: £299 (renewal), £320 (early bird), £350 (full)

South: £279 (renewal), £300 (early bird), £320 (full)

18-21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West/East: £229 (renewal), £250 (early bird), £270 (regular)

South: £209 (renewal), £220 (early bird), £240 (regular)

12-17

West/East/South: £99

5-11

West/East/South: £45

0-4

West/East/South: £5 (renewal), £10 (early bird), £15 (full)