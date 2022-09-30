Wigan Athletic: Seasonal player ratings so far

BEN AMOS: B - One of the Latics players with Championship experience and made a solid start, bar a couple of of niggling injuries

JAMIE JONES: B - Stepped in at short notice to cover Amos on a couple of occasions, two of Latics' three wins have come on his watch

Latics have played a fifth of their games so far

TENDAYI DARIKWA: B - Recently returned from a dislocated shoulder, and been a calming presence at the back overall

RYAN NYAMBE: B - Only one of the five summer signings to have started a game, and immediately looked at home at Wigan

JACK WHATMOUGH: B - Made the step up from League One look effortless, last year's player of the season has again been a rock

JASON KERR: B - Chances have largely come when Latics have played a back five, but has looked assured when called upon

CURTIS TILT: B - Has also impressed at a higher level, with performances seeing him picked to face Lionel Messi and Argentina for Jamaica next week

RARMANI EDMONDS-GREEN: N/A - Deadline-day arrival from Huddersfield, but has work to do to play his way into the team

TOM PEARCE: D - Restricted to a single minute of game-time in the league, has seemingly slipped down the pecking order since signing a ew deal last season

JOE BENNETT: D - Bizarre few weeks...should have been sent off against Bristol City but wasn't, then sent off the next week at Birmingham which was overturned

TOM NAYLOR: C - Started the campaign in the side but now has work to do to get back in after emergence of Graeme Shinnie in recent weeks

MAX POWER: B - Set-piece delivery continues to be one of Latics' main avenues of attacking threat, has led by example when side has needed him, always available for the ball

GRAEME SHINNIE: B - Had to bide his time since joining from Derby last January, but finally getting a run of games and showing his undoubted Championship class

JORDAN COUSINS N/A - Yet to kick a ball after injury in pre-season, his experience will be a massive plus at this level

GWION EDWARDS N/A - Another cut-down in pre-season and still catching up in terms of fitness

CALLUM LANG: B - Seems to be enjoying his weekly battle with defenders - and referees - to win free-kicks, fan favourite and plays with his heart on his sleeve

JAMES McCLEAN: B - Mostly played out of position at left-back, curtailing his attacking instincts, but let no-one down, and near the top of the divisional tackling stats

ANTHONY SCULLY: N/A - Made his debut off the bench against Reading, still very much an unknown quantity

WILL KEANE: B - Last year's Golden Boot winner has undoubtedly found it tougher this time, but three goals already - which could have been more - underlines his importance and output

THELO AASGAARD: B - Clamour among for the fans for him to start reached a crescendo after brilliant winner at Luton, and has oozed class even at his young age

JOSH MAGENNIS: B - Revels in the hard graft up top, often ploughing the lone furrow, Latics have struggled to get support up to him so far

ASHLEY FLETCHER: D - Couple of late cameos off the bench, desperate for the chance to show what he can do

