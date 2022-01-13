Wigan Athletic secure Championship capture

Josh Magennis at the DW

The 31-year-old had six months remaining on his contract at Hull, for whom he bagged 18 league goals as they won the third tier title last term.

Latics have parted with an undisclosed fee for Magennis, who has won more than 60 international caps for his country.

Magennis came through the ranks at Cardiff, before moving on to Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Charlton and Bolton before joining Hull in 2019.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," he said. "When my representative told me this was a possibility, it was something I was very interested in.

"The club were obviously very keen to make it happen, so here we are!

"The challenge now is to get back into the Championship with Wigan."