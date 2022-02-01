Wigan Athletic secure England Schoolboys starlet on permanent deal

Latics won the race to secure the signature of the England Schoolboys international, who put pen to paper on an initial 18-month contract.

Adams will join up with Kieran O'Driscoll's Under-18s side to begin with, and Academy chief Rioch believes he's one to keep an eye on.

“Joe is a very talented player and we are delighted he has chosen Wigan Athletic for the next stage of his football development," said Rioch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Adams

“Having been brought up in Guernsey, Joe hasn’t had the conventional academy upbringing you see in the majority of players of his age and it is full credit to all of his coaches who have helped develop him over the years.

“As well as being a great lad and from a wonderful family, Joe is a technically gifted forward who can create and score goals.

"He is tactically very aware and has a good appreciation for space on the football pitch.

"Joe joins a very good group of young players making their way in the game that will bring the best out of each other."

Adams grew up in Guernsey before making the move to Southampton at the age of 16 to pursue a career in the game.

He enrolled on Eastleigh FC’s Football Academy programme at the start of the season, later signing with Southern League Division One outfit Sholing on non-contract terms.

His performances saw selected for England Under-18s in December, as well as being called for a trial at European champions Chelsea.

“We would like to thank his college in Eastleigh for all of their support in making this happen, in particular his coaches and teachers who have communicated brilliantly with members of our Academy staff," added Rioch.

"A special mention must go to Jason Bristow at Eastleigh and Dave Diaper at Sholing who have played a huge part in Joe’s development from academy football to men’s football.”

Diaper, Scholing's manager, added: “Joe is a great character. He came to us in pre-season and as soon as we started the training session, it was apparent he was very good technically.

“He’s a lovely lad and thoroughly deserves this opportunity to progress and I think Wigan is a great platform to do that.

"He’s a very grounded player and he’s like a sponge with how he’s willing to learn and listen.

“His progress was always going to be beyond our club. We’d just like to wish him all the best and we’re going to keep track of his progress.

"I expect so many great things from him, and I’m sure he’s going to be working hard to that effect, and I know Wigan will be a very important part of his journey.”