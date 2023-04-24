The Wigan Athletic Trust, who were already named as a divisional winner of the EFL Community Award for 2023, beat League One Plymouth Argyle and League Two Swindon Town to win the overall Community Club of the Season award for the first time in the Trust's history.

The EFL Community Club of the Season Award celebrates an outstanding club, based on its commitment to the community and the impact they have within that community.

The Latics delegation celebrate with their award

In 2022, the Wigan Athletic Community Trust reached over 11,000 people and played a key role in the Women’s Euro 2022 Legacy in Wigan, creating 127 new recreational football players and 27 volunteer coaches.

Working closely with Wigan Athletic and partner organisations, the Trust also strived to overcome adversity and expand support of Wigan and Leigh to continue to be at the heart of the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the current cost of living crisis.

Speaking about being named Community Club of the Season, Head of Community, Gareth Nolan said: "We are thrilled to be named the EFL Community Club of the Season. In what has been the most difficult period in the Trust’s history, seeing the staff’s dedication and hard work to continue making an important impact on the lives of people across the borough has been brilliant.

“To see our staff’s work recognised by this award is a testament to them and their commitment to our Town. I’d like to thank Wigan Athletic Football Club and its owners Phoenix 21, for their continued support, alongside our national partners, the EFL Trust, LFE, The Premier League and Premier League charitable fund, the PFA, as well as our local partners.

“This award is also a fitting tribute to our late, great former CEO, Tom Flower who sadly passed away earlier this year. He would be proud.”