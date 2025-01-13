Wigan Athletic secure services of young goalkeeper
The 18-year-old, who stands 6'4 tall, has been with the Latics Under-21s since the beginning of the season, after leaving Blackpool last summer.
He'd been with the Tangerines for a couple of years after coming through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers.
"Matteo is a goalkeeper we've been looking at since he joined us in the summer after leaving Blackpool," said Dan Crofts, head of Academy goalkeeping. "Throughout his time with us, Matteo has shown tremendous attitude and application in working towards this deal, which has included him overcoming several obstacles that have presented themselves.
"And with that in mind, he fully deserves this recognition of joining us for the remainder of the season. Above all, Matteo is a great character for the group, fitting in superbly with the lads, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Wigan Athletic."
