Wigan Athletic secure star to four-year deal

Callum Lang

The 22-year-old has been rewarded for his fine start to the season - two goals already - after playing a key role in helping the club remain in League One last term.

And Lang is desperate to continue the rebuild under new owners Phoenix 2021 Limited after the most difficult 12 months in the club's history.

“I think everyone knows that it was a tough period for the club last season," he said.

“We came out of it really strongly at the end of the year, and it’s looking like a very positive place now.

“It feels like exciting times ahead - not just for the club, but for the town itself.

"Hopefully we can have a good year now and really push on.”

Having lost starlets Jensen Weir, Joe Gelhardt, Alfie Devine, Kyle Joseph and Sean McGurk over the past year, it's a real statement of intent to hang on to fellow Academy graduate Lang.

“I’ve been here a number of years and I’ve enjoyed it very much so I want to keep that going," acknowledged the player.

"A few clubs released me, and Wigan gave me a chance.

"I came here as a young lad, and I've progressed a lot with my football.

"I want to keep on giving back to the club because they gave me a chance.

"There has been so many good coaches that I’ve worked with - I probably couldn’t name them all - but they’ve all been great for me.

“Gregor (Rioch) has been here the whole way through, and he’s looked after me as well, but I’ve loved every minute of it.”