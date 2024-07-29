Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrison Bettoni has signed his first professional contract with Wigan Athletic.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer throughout his time in the Academy, and captained the Under-16s to their first-ever Professional Development League Cup win last year.

He contributed to 15 goals over the course of last season, scoring 10 goals and laying on a further five for his teammates, with his form leading to him playing up an age group with the Under-21s.

Bettoni has been training regularly with the first-team squad during pre-season, and featured in the pre-season friendlies at Chorley and Fylde.

"Harrison is an incredibly talented young player who joined our Academy as a Under-13, immediately impressing with his technical ability, attacking play, and long-term potential,” said Academy manager Jake Campbell.