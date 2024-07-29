Wigan Athletic secure starlet on first professional contract
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 17-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer throughout his time in the Academy, and captained the Under-16s to their first-ever Professional Development League Cup win last year.
He contributed to 15 goals over the course of last season, scoring 10 goals and laying on a further five for his teammates, with his form leading to him playing up an age group with the Under-21s.
Bettoni has been training regularly with the first-team squad during pre-season, and featured in the pre-season friendlies at Chorley and Fylde.
"Harrison is an incredibly talented young player who joined our Academy as a Under-13, immediately impressing with his technical ability, attacking play, and long-term potential,” said Academy manager Jake Campbell.
"We are really happy that he has committed his immediate future to our football club and look forward to seeing him develop his talent with us for the remainder of his scholarship and beyond."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.