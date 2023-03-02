Wigan Athletic select Birmingham City fixture for 'Her Game Too' activities

'Her Game Too' movement was set up in May 2021 by 12 female football fans, with the aim to create a more inclusive atmosphere for now and the next generation.

As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, Latics have arranged for a host of activity to place pre-game and at half-time, from a female football free-styler and female flag bearers to a female matchday announcer, and a number of related content across the big screen prior to the game.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium will mark the 'Her Game Too' movement this weekend

‘Aunt Flow’ are also attending on the day to hand out free sanitary products to all our female fans.

Latics currently sell a ‘Her Game Too’ line of merchandise from their on-site store, with all profits from the line directly donated to The Brick’s 'Period Poverty' initiative.'Period Poverty' is a global issue affecting women and girls who don’t have access to safe, hygienic sanitary products, and or, who are unable to manage their periods with dignity.

The Brick has been providing free of charge products to food community members and to other community groups, across the borough for around four years.

Ahead of this weekend, Latics have added branded scarves and hats to the 'Her Game Too' range.

Kerri Pegg, Operations Director at The Brick, said: “We believe everyone should have the dignity to be able to access these essential period products, and we were delighted Wigan Athletics chose The Brick to donate all the profits from the 'Her Game Too' range, specifically for our 'Period Poverty' initiative.

"It was a great moment when we found put that even more merchandise is now to be sold, by Wigan Athletic, to raise money for Period Poverty, and we’re all looking forward to seeing the impact that it makes to girls and women in our community.”

Sam Swanton, Head of Retail at Wigan Athletic said: “It’s great to extend the ‘Her Game Too’ range in-store and continue to help the Brick tackle period poverty in Wigan and the surrounding areas.