Wigan Athletic will host Hemel Hempstead Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Latics, who defied the odds when Roberto Martinez’s side stunned Manchester City to lift the FA Cup back in 2013, will face Hemel Hempstead Town for the first time when the two sides meet at the Brick Community Stadium.

Hemel Hempstead, nicknamed the Tudors, are currently sixth in the Conference South in the sixth tier of English football.

The fixture will take place between Friday, October 31, and Monday, November 3, with full fixture details to be confirmed in due course.

The first round proper draw took place on Monday evening, live on TNT Sports, seeing League One and League Two clubs pitted against the teams who have progressed through the qualifying rounds in recent months.

There will be 40 ties in total. Winning clubs at this stage of the competition will receive £45,000 from the 2025-26 prize fund, with losing teams also picking up £15,000.

FA Cup first round draw: Weston Super Mare v Aldershot Town, Salford City v Lincoln City, Luton Town v Worthing or Forest Green Rovers, Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United v Accrington Stanley, Colchester United v MK Dons, Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County, Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead Town, Newport County v Gillingham, Cheltenham Town v Bradford City, Barnsley v York City, Reading v Carlisle United, Bromley v Bristol Rovers, Peterborough Unite v Cardiff City, Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town, Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers, Tamworth v Leyton Orient, Stevenage v Chesterfield, Boreham Wood v Crawley Town, Farnham Town or Sutton United v AFC Telford United, Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town, Chelmsford City v Braintree Town, Spennymoor Town v Barrow, Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle, FC Halifax Town v Exeter City, Slough Town v Altrincham or Harborough Town, Wealdstone v Southend United, Rotherham United v Swinton Town, Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet United, Buxton v Chatham Town, Burton Albion v Banbury United or St Albans City, Woking or Brackley Town v Notts County, Blackpool v Scunthorpe United, Cambridge United v Morecambe or Chester, AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead, Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town, Macclesfield v AFC Totton or Truro City, South Shields v Shrewsbury Town, Fleetwood Town v Barnet, Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree, Eastleigh v Walsall.