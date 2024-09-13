Wigan Athletic: Seven changes in our expected team v Bristol Rovers
Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:16 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Bristol Rovers
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V BRISTOL ROVERS
Latics boss Shaun Maloney looks set to shuffle his pack for Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Literally the first name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Has impressed out of position on the right-hand side of the defence Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Skipper has been in imperious form so far Photo: Bernard Platt
