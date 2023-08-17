His side travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 12.30pm).

Maloney has experience of the fixture from his time as a player, and states he’s been able to keep his cool in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played in one under Uwe (Rösler) when we didn’t win, so I’ve got no standout memories yet, but hopefully we’ll get that this season,” he said.

Shaun Maloney

"I was pretty calm as a player and it’s the same as a manager.

"I know the stakes are bigger for the supporters, but in terms of my preparation, it doesn’t change from Bolton to Carlisle or any other team.

“I’ll try to give the players the relevant things that they need and let them go to show what they’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the fixtures come out our supporters immediately look for this game, but for me, it only became about Bolton after the last match.

"I’ll stay pretty neutral; well, ask me after the game if it’s that way, it’s alright talking about it at the training ground, maybe at the side of the pitch it’ll be different.

“A win would be a huge boost for our supporters. At the moment getting out of minus points is my biggest goal- that’s the short-term target.

"Obviously for the fans it’s a big grudge match, but for me it’s mainly about the position on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a big test. It’ll be similar to Derby- there’ll be moments where you have to defend as they’re very attacking and will try to play through you.

"If we’re at the same levels out of possession as we were against Carlisle then we’ve got a chance.

"The squad will be pretty similar, but obviously without Thelo (Aasgaard),” he added.

"Jordan Jones has had three or four days training, but it’s probably too soon- I might make a decision late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had to make a late call on Josh Magennis and I was really happy with his performance when he came on against Carlisle.

"Maybe one more could come in this month with James McClean leaving.