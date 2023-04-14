His side take on Blackpool in a huge game at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, with both clubs facing relegation from the Championship.

Maloney states no matter what happens this season he will continue to work hard to give the town a team to be proud of

“The fans have been very supportive but they’re also very realistic,” he said.

Shaun Maloney

“They know the situation we’re in and they know the situation I’ve inherited, but I hope they can see the improvement in the team.

“I’ve improved certain areas, and there are still things I need to improve way more.

“I do not take their support for granted, whether we travel with 10 or 500 people.

“I appreciate everyone who makes the effort to come to our game.

“It motivates me every day, and eventually we will give them a team to be proud of.

“At the moment I hope they’re seeing a side that is fighting to the death.

“In the years to come I want to give them a team that they can really enjoy watching.

“Since I’ve come in, that connection has grown between the fans and the squad.

“That’s certainly been the case for some individual players, because their efforts have been as high as I’ve could’ve asked.

“I’ve inherited some amazing people at the club in the community, academy and the media department- so I’m very fortunate.

“They can see a vision now and the way the club has to be rebuilt.

“There are people who have been through the good times and the bad times, so I’m very lucky to have them.

“The planning for either scenario at the end of the season has been there since the day I took the job.

“In the first meetings we needed to have a strategy for both, but I’m going to fight like hell for the next five games.

