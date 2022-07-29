Wigan Athletic shirt numbers '22-23

The Ireland international moves into the 'starting XI' from 23, taking the old number of Gavin Massey, who’s now at Port Vale.
Elsewhere, the only difference is solitary summer signing Ryan Nyambe taking the No.2 jersey, with Kell Watts – who spent last season on loan with Latics – back at Newcastle.
The full numbers are as follows:
1. Jamie Jones
2. Ryan Nyambe
3. Tom Pearce
4. Tom Naylor
5. Jack Whatmough
6. Jordan Cousins
7. Gwion Edwards
8. Max Power
9. Charlie Wyke
10. Will Keane
11. James McClean
12. Ben Amos
15. Jason Kerr
16. Curtis Tilt
17. Jamie McGrath
18. Graeme Shinnie
19. Callum Lang
21. Joe Bennett
27. Tendayi Darikwa
28. Josh Magennis
30. Thelo Aasgaard
31. James Carragher
32. Charlie Hughes
36. Scott Smith
39. Stephen Humphrys
40. Sam Tickle