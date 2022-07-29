Wigan Athletic shirt numbers '22-23

James McClean reclaiming his old No.11 shirt is the biggest mover in Wigan Athletic's 2022-23 squad numbers.

By Paul Kendrick
Friday, 29th July 2022, 7:47 pm

The Ireland international moves into the 'starting XI' from 23, taking the old number of Gavin Massey, who’s now at Port Vale.

Elsewhere, the only difference is solitary summer signing Ryan Nyambe taking the No.2 jersey, with Kell Watts – who spent last season on loan with Latics – back at Newcastle.

The full numbers are as follows:

1. Jamie Jones

2. Ryan Nyambe

3. Tom Pearce

4. Tom Naylor

5. Jack Whatmough

6. Jordan Cousins

7. Gwion Edwards

8. Max Power

9. Charlie Wyke

10. Will Keane

11. James McClean

12. Ben Amos

15. Jason Kerr

16. Curtis Tilt

17. Jamie McGrath

18. Graeme Shinnie

19. Callum Lang

21. Joe Bennett

27. Tendayi Darikwa

28. Josh Magennis

30. Thelo Aasgaard

31. James Carragher

32. Charlie Hughes

36. Scott Smith

39. Stephen Humphrys

40. Sam Tickle

