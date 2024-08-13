Shaun Maloney is poised to ring the changes for the visit of BarnsleyShaun Maloney is poised to ring the changes for the visit of Barnsley
Wigan Athletic: Six changes in our expected team v Barnsley!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Aug 2024, 09:37 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Up the Tics!

Should retain his spot between the sticks ahead of goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Should retain his spot between the sticks ahead of goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan Photo: Bernard Platt

Left on the bench for the league opener, ideal chance for him to show what he can do

2. RIGHT-BACK: CALVIN RAMSAY

Left on the bench for the league opener, ideal chance for him to show what he can do Photo: Bernard Platt

Pinpointed by the manager as the stand-out in pre-season, would benefit from a run-out

3. CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Pinpointed by the manager as the stand-out in pre-season, would benefit from a run-out Photo: Bernard Platt

Younger team would benefit from Kerr's leadership

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Younger team would benefit from Kerr's leadership Photo: Bernard Platt

