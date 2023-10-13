Wigan Athletic skipper admits to 'bittersweet time' as he balances responsibilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the majority of his club colleagues are resting weary bodies and minds back at Christopher Park, Magennis is one of a handful of Tics away with their national teams.

And while he's been desperate to inspire Northern Ireland to positive results against San Marino and Slovenia, the Latics skipper admits his thoughts have also been back where his 'bread is buttered'.

Josh Magennis admits he enjoys international football - but also wishes he was back home to help Latics regroup

"It's a bittersweet time for me," he said. "Because of the graft you go through with your team-mates at club level, that's where my bread is buttered.

"It's also an honour, and it's always an honour, to go away and play for your country.

"It's a blessing in disguise that we have so many internationals called away that the game's been cancelled, so I'm not going to miss any club games.

"But we're all in it together, we've all been in it since the start of the season, that's always been the motto.

"It will be a long few days until we're back against Exeter, which will be another very tough game, but we'll be ready for it."

Magennis and his team-mates signed off in the league with a fourth defeat on the spin at Stevenage in a controversial encounter at the Lamex Stadium.

The 33-year-old received one of 12 yellow cards brandished to the visitors - including manager Shaun Maloney - despite only appearing off the bench for the second period.

And while things are not going Latics' way at present, Magennis says the answers to the questions lie within the dressing room.

"I am a senior player, and on Saturday I had a big chance to score, and it didn't go in," he added.

"As much as the senior guys can lead, it's also about the younger lads, who bring their vibrancy and their energy.

"We all feed off each other, it's not just a one-way street, you need a good dynamic, and we've got that here.

"We try to play a good style of football, we give it everything, and that's all you can do, every time you step on to that green stuff.

"All you can do is your best, as long as you can look yourself in the mirror at night.