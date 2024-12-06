Will Aimson and Jason Kerr have developed a special relationship - on and off the field - at Wigan this year

Jason Kerr has opened up on his special relationship with Will Aimson that has helped Wigan Athletic become one of the meanest defences in the EFL.

Despite Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient, only Wrexham have conceded fewer than the 16 goals Latics have shipped so far this term in the third tier.

While Sam Tickle has rightly taken many of the plaudits, Kerr's alliance at the heart of the defence with Aimson - a summer signing from Exeter - has not gone unnoticed.

And it's not just on the field where the duo - two of Latics' senior men at 27 and 30 respectively - have slotted in well.

"We both get in quite early and, for the last few weeks, we've been doing gym work every morning," said Kerr, who signed a contract extension with Latics over the summer. "We just decided to do that to try to start the day the best way we can, before a bit of breakfast together.

"There's a ritual we've got going...we'll have a croissant each, and then we'll have a quick game of darts together. He's a lot better than me right now, so I'm going to have to keep working on that...I used to beat him but I stopped playing as much and he's too good at the moment.

"We also sometimes go for a coffee together, and it's nice to have that downtime to go with what happens on the pitch."

Kerr admits the pair's age - in a largely youthful squad - has pushed them together.

"Yeah I would probably say that's the case," he said. "We've had a really close relationship from day one, we're always together...a few of the coaches have actually noticed that and given us a bit of stick!

"Whenever they see Will, they see Jason, and vice versa...but I did think that helps us when we're out there on the pitch.

"I don't know how it started...maybe because we're around the same age, both centre-halves...we just clicked when we met. We share the same sense of humour, he's a great guy and he's a great team-mate as well."