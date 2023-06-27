The 31-year-old, whose Latics contract expired at the end of last term, has agreed a two-year deal with Apollon Limassol.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney had praised Darikwa's contribution last term, and had initially wanted to keep him at the DW for the rebuild.

Tendayi Darikwa is off to Cyprus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the player has opted to take up a new challenge overseas.

"The Apollo Football (Public) Ltd Company announces the agreement in principle with the footballer Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025," read a statement on the Apollon website.