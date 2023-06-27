News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic skipper opts for new challenge in Cyprus

Former Wigan Athletic skipper Tendayi Darikwa is off to Cyprus to see out his career in the sun.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read

The 31-year-old, whose Latics contract expired at the end of last term, has agreed a two-year deal with Apollon Limassol.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney had praised Darikwa's contribution last term, and had initially wanted to keep him at the DW for the rebuild.

Tendayi Darikwa is off to CyprusTendayi Darikwa is off to Cyprus
But the player has opted to take up a new challenge overseas.

"The Apollo Football (Public) Ltd Company announces the agreement in principle with the footballer Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025," read a statement on the Apollon website.

"Tendai is expected in Cyprus in the next few days to undergo medical tests and to ratify the deal."

