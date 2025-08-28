Wigan Athletic captain Jason Kerr celebrating a goal with teammate Will Aimson

Wigan Athletic captain Jason Kerr feels Saturday’s League One clash with Stockport County will be a ‘different challenge’ compared to Tuesday night’s meeting in the Carabao Cup.

The Latics made it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup earlier this week, with Fraser Murray’s header proving to be the difference between the two sides in a 1-0 win.

Ryan Lowe’s side welcome Stockport to the Brick Community Stadium again this weekend, this time in League One action.

"You can kind of similarise the style of play because it is the same team, but because there are that many changes, it’s hard,” said Kerr. “(There will be) different players, so you have different players up on the board that you need to analyse, so it is hard to kind of see, so we’ll just need to see over the next couple of days who will be starting on Saturday and take it from there.”

The Latics have made a positive start to the campaign, having lost just two games from seven in all competitions thus far.

"It’s been good in parts,” Kerr said when reflecting on the season so far. “Our away form can definitely be better, but to get four wins out of four - including the trophies - is good. We’re going to try and improve our away form.

“We’ve managed to control games at home, and start them very well. That’s what the gaffer said before the season - we have to make the Brick Community Stadium a fortress, and hopefully we can keep on doing it.

“The fans help us a lot at home, and get behind us, which is a massive part of our home form. When we’re at home, we’ve got a certain edge. We don’t want to get beaten at home, and for anyone to come to our place and take points off us.

“It will be a different challenge this time. They changed a lot of their team on Tuesday, and I think it will be a totally different game. We need to watch clips and prepare ourselves in the right way.

“We saw elements of how they play on Tuesday, but it will be different."