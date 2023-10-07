News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic skipper reveals bizarre referee comment prior to 'record' card frenzy

Josh Magennis says referee Alan Young pledged to 'keep his cards in his pocket' during Wigan Athletic's trip to Stevenage - before awarding what is believed to be a record number of cards in an EFL game.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST
The Swindon-born whistler brandished no fewer than TWELVE yellow cards in the direction of the visitors, including two for skipper Callum Lang in the first half and one for boss Shaun Maloney.

Wigan Athletic boss reflects on referee whose 'full performance was a struggle' ...

He also booked three home players, before sending off substitute Alex MacDionald for an ugly lunge on Charlie Hughes towards the end of Stevenage's 1-0 victory.

Josh Magennis received one of a dozen yellow cards issued to the visitors at Stevenage
All of which came as a huge surprise to Magennis - one of the dirty dozen - who revealed both sets of players were led to expect an entirely different encounter.

"The referee told us before the game he was going to try to keep his cards in his pocket," said the Latics club captain.

"So we all thought it was going to be a free-flowing game.

"That obviously wasn't the case.

"Probably 11 cards (to one team) is the most I can remember seeing in the professional game.

"That said, you have to deal with whatever comes your way, and I think we managed to do that.

"We just didn't take our chances."

Not that Magennis was blaming the referee for Latics' sixth defeat in their last seven league games.

"Obviously you've got to try to separate the calm from the storm," said the Northern Ireland forward, who came off the bench at half-time.

"We had the chances to win the game, I had a big chance, and unfortunately I missed the target.

"Even after going down to 10 men, we still looked threatening.

"Stevenage obviously managed to get their goal, from a penalty, which I thought was very, very soft."

The team received a standing ovation from a travelling army of more than 800 who appreciated the efforts of their side in difficult circumstances.

"That's been instilled in us from day one, since every one of us players signed for the club," added Magennis.

"The fans travel here, there and everywhere to support us, they spend their hard-earned money, and they back us to the hilt.

"Unfortunately we couldn't send them home with a positive result, but we'll look to put that right as quickly as possible."

