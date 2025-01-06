Wigan Athletic snap up skipper to bolster their youth ranks
Brenan joins Latics from Oxford United, whom he captained at Under-18s level, for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.
His spell on trial at Wigan during the first half of this season saw him contribute three goals in 13 appearances.
"Tobias is a great addition to the squad," said Under-18s chief Chris Brown. "He has performed well over his trial period and will add a lot of good qualities to the group on and off the pitch.
"Tobias is an energetic midfielder who will get forward into attacking positions and show his ability in the final third within goal involvements, as well as his ability to compete and win one-on-one duels, whilst also having the ability to start counter attacks.
"He is a great character for the group, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the club."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.