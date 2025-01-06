Wigan Athletic snap up skipper to bolster their youth ranks

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:08 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:09 GMT
Tobias Brenan with members of the Academy coaching staff at the Brick Community StadiumTobias Brenan with members of the Academy coaching staff at the Brick Community Stadium
Tobias Brenan with members of the Academy coaching staff at the Brick Community Stadium
Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Tobias Brenan following a successful trial period.

Brenan joins Latics from Oxford United, whom he captained at Under-18s level, for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Read More
GALLERY: 19 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans watch their side against Bir...

His spell on trial at Wigan during the first half of this season saw him contribute three goals in 13 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Tobias is a great addition to the squad," said Under-18s chief Chris Brown. "He has performed well over his trial period and will add a lot of good qualities to the group on and off the pitch.

"Tobias is an energetic midfielder who will get forward into attacking positions and show his ability in the final third within goal involvements, as well as his ability to compete and win one-on-one duels, whilst also having the ability to start counter attacks.

"He is a great character for the group, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the club."

Related topics:Oxford UnitedWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice