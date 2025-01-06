Wigan Athletic snap up skipper to bolster their youth ranks

Tobias Brenan with members of the Academy coaching staff at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Tobias Brenan following a successful trial period.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brenan joins Latics from Oxford United, whom he captained at Under-18s level, for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

His spell on trial at Wigan during the first half of this season saw him contribute three goals in 13 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tobias is a great addition to the squad," said Under-18s chief Chris Brown. "He has performed well over his trial period and will add a lot of good qualities to the group on and off the pitch.

"Tobias is an energetic midfielder who will get forward into attacking positions and show his ability in the final third within goal involvements, as well as his ability to compete and win one-on-one duels, whilst also having the ability to start counter attacks.

"He is a great character for the group, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the club."