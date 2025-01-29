Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Rioch has confirmed that Wigan Athletic are finally back in 'full control' of their playing squad, and free - on-field at least - of the 'legacy left behind by the previous ownership'.

Thelo Aasgaard's move to Championship strugglers Luton Town is very much in the same bracket as Charlie Hughes's departure to Hull City last summer.

Both crown jewels of the club's Academy, both key members of Shaun Maloney's side...but Latics powerless to prevent them moving on to pastures new due to past indiscretions.

Gregor Rioch with Shaun Maloney at Christopher Park

And sporting director Rioch has moved to clarify the situation to the club's supporters - and to reassure them that any further departures will be solely on Latics' own terms.

"I think it's important for fans to know that Thelo - along with the rest of the players - could have left our football club on a free transfer due to continued breaches of contract," said Rioch.

"That means players were able to serve notice on their contracts, and we were very fortunate that we were able to convince Charlie and Thelo to stay, under the new ownership that was in place.

"The ownership group and the technical staff made a commitment to them that there would be more stability at the club, and they agreed to new long-term contracts.

"The aim was for them to grow within our football club but we knew, at some stage, they would eventually either take us to the next level, or maybe outgrow us and beat us there.

"Within those contracts there were certain agreements, but we also protected ourselves as a football club, and have managed to return significant returns on both Thelo and Charlie.

"In addition to that, when we agreed their new contracts, if ever they left, as part of that agreement, we would be guaranteed future payments.

"And if they get to where we believe they can get to - and I think they will surge again, onto another level - we will be well rewarded in that aspect as well.

"All I can say about Thelo and Charlie is they represented the football club unbelievably well during their time here, and are incredible role models for future Academy graduates.

"I think the most disappointing aspect of any departure from the Academy is when they go too soon - and we've had too many leaving us too soon in differing circumstances.

"But to get an extra 12 months in a blue-and-white shirt with Charlie Hughes, and 18 months with Thelo Aasgaard, that's been great for everyone at the club, including our supporters."

When asked whether any other players had similar clauses, Rioch replied: "That is the last of the legacy that was left behind by the previous ownership. We are now in full control of our entire playing squad."

Rioch also explained the timing of the announcement of Aasgaard's transfer, which came seconds after Latics had lost 1-0 to Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

"We were wanting to announce the deal before kick-off...it had obviously leaked out earlier in the day," he added. "However, his medical wasn't complete by kick-off, so we thought - rather than wait until Wednesday morning - we would do it straight after the game, because we knew Shaun would be asked by the media about Thelo's absence.”