Wigan Athletic stalwart pens new deal

Jamie Jones and Leam Richardson celebrate survival at Hull last month

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has become the latest player to commit his future to the rebuild at the DW Stadium.

And having played a key role – on and off the pitch – in the greatest of Great Escapes, he believes the club has some good times ahead.

“It’s a new beginning for everyone, we’ve turned over that page from all the doom and gloom,” he acknowledged.

“No football club deserves to go through what we have in the last 12 months, and it’s good to see the back of it.

“It looks as though we’ve got some fantastic new owners, and want to push it back to the Championship where it belongs.

"That’s what the club deserves and it’s what the town deserves.”

Jones is one of the longest-serving players at the club, having arrived in 2017 with Paul Cook and Leam Richardson, and he says the decision to extend his stay was not a difficult one.

“I’m made up to get it over the line,” he said. “It’s been ongoing for a few weeks, but it’s something we all wanted and I’m proud to be staying here.

“What we all want at this club is stability, signing Leam to a three-year contract was a big statement, and for him to want me here is great.”

Richardson was also delighted to secure the latest piece of his jigsaw.

“I think it is great for the club and great for Jamie to have continuity,” the Latics boss said.

“He led the dressing room through obviously a difficult time last season, and he was that calming personality that the lads probably needed.

“We all saw how much it meant to him personally and professionally as well when we managed to stay up.

“He’s a fantastic lad to have around the place, and he’s shown in the last couple of years that he’s a fantastic goalkeeper as well.”