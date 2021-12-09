Wigan Athletic star agrees new long-term deal

Thelo Aasgaard

On Wednesday night, his stoppage-time winning goal against Shrewsbury sent Latics level on points with League One leaders Rotherham, with a game in hand.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, he signed a new four-and-a-half year deal at the DW to secure his future with the club.

If good things come in threes, he could be worth keeping an eye on during Saturday’s visit of Ipswich!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family,” acknowledged Aasgaard, the Liverpool-born, Norwegian Under-20 international.

“Scoring the goal on Wednesday night was perfect timing, given we were finalising the contract talks.

“The challenge for me is to try and push on now in the next chapter.

“The last 18 months or so have been absolutely crazy, I definitely wouldn’t have foreseen what was going to happen back in the Academy.

“Making my debut, scoring my first goal, helping the team to stay in League One by one point...it’s been an incredible journey for me.

“I owe a massive thanks to all the Academy coaches and staff who’ve helped me to get to where I am now.

“I had a tough time in the Under-18s because I was growing so much, I missed so many matches due to injuries.

“But the support I had helped me through that period, and it’s nice to be able to repay that on the field.”

His latest starring show on the field – a 25-yard beauty which broke the hearts of struggling Shrewsbury – underlined his growing importance to the Latics side.

“Shrewsbury came and they gave us a good game – at times, they had 11 men behind the ball and it was up to us to break them down,” he recognised.

“Luckily we had that bit of luck at the end where it managed to creep in the corner.

“Shrewsbury came ready to get to the points. It was always up to our performance that was going to determine the outcome of the game.

“We stuck at it right until the end and that’s what is the most important.”