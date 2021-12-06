Wigan Athletic star 'buzzing' after successful return

Jordan Cousins in action at Colchester

The combative midfielder hadn't played since limping off in the romp at Bolton on October 16.

And his successful comeback in Essex was the icing on the cake as Latics saw off their League Two opponents.

"It was good for the 60 minutes I played, and I’m just buzzing to be back out there with the lads," he said.

"It was sloppy in moments, but it’s going to happen as I need to get my sharpness back."

A brace from Callum Lang saw Latics home despite a spirited effort from Colchester, who had levelled in first-half stoppage-time through Freddie Sears.

“It's a tough place to come," acknowledged Cousins. “It was quite windy and cold, and we made some sloppy mistakes in the first half that led to their goal.

"Overall, we grounded through and the substitutes came on and did their job to get us over the line."