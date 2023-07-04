Latics paid the penalty for a car-crash campaign - on and off the pitch - with relegation back to League One.

However, the takeover by Wigan-born billionaire Mike Danson means the club can put behind them the turmoil that killed any hope of Shaun Maloney keeping the side in the Championship.

Stephen Humphrys working hard on the training ground in Budapest

“The manager has spoken a lot about trust and the new owners coming in definitely gives you that feel of a new era," said Humphrys.

"Just getting paid on time as well was nice…

"But it means you can focus all on the pitch and not have those distractions off it, which is what we need."

Humphrys is determined to make the most of his second chance at Wigan, having spent last term on loan in Scotland with Hearts.

"I loved it up there," he admitted. "From day one I was embraced by the fans and my team-mates, and I feel like I made some friends for life, and some memories that will last a lifetime.

"I didn't score as many goals as I'd have liked, but the ones I did score were pretty special.

"Playing and scoring in Europe against Fiorentina, going to Istanbul, Riga...you never think that will happen to you in your career.

"Playing in front of a big crowd every week will stand me in good stead back here.

Humphrys was speaking from Latics training camp on the outskirts of Budapest, at a state-of-the-art facility used by the Hungarian National Federation.

"It's been tough, really tough, but every session you can feel yourself getting fitter, with more energy," added Humphrys.

"The facilities here are brilliant, we've got everything we need, and we need to take advantage of it.

"We're away from our families, we've only got each other, there's a lot of down time, and it brings you together as a squad.