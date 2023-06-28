The 31-year-old, who joined Latics from Derby in January 2022, spent the second half of last term on loan in his homeland.

Despite Shaun Maloney admiring the player, Latics have accepted the opportunity to remove a large outgoing from the wage bill.

Graeme Shinnie has rejoined Aberdeen on a permanent deal

For Shinnie, who spent four years with Aberdeen before signing for Derby in 2019, the chance to rejoin his hometown club was one he jumped at.

“My full focus was always on returning here," he said. "It’s a club I love.

"I feel like I am back home again. I’m looking forward to the season ahead.

"It’s going to be tough but we’re building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I’ve always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.

“I think the bond I’ve got here with the fans is amazing and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch at Pittodrie again and have them cheering us o.

"But it’s important we get ready in pre-season and come together again as a club and perform as well as we can next season.”

Shinnie never established himself as a first-team regular during his time with Latics.

He featured only 11 times in the season where Latics went on to lift the League One title, and a further 20 times in all competitions last term.

However, only 16 of those 31 appearances were from the start.

He becomes Barry Robson’s fourth summer signing. at Aberdeen.

“Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through," said the Dons manager.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see.

