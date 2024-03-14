Wigan Athletic star counting cost after dental disaster

Chris Sze underwent emergency dental work after suffering a bang to the head in midweek that will keep him out of Wigan Athletic's derby against Blackpool this weekend.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:20 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 16:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The young forward had only appeared off the bench in the second half of the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe when he was felled in a sickening collision that saw him leave the field in a groggy state in the closing stages.

Read More
Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium rates in top three grounds in country for safety

And Sze will be eating very carefully for the time being after requiring surgery to ease the situation.

Chris Sze was helped from the field at Wycombe in midweek after suffering a hefty bang to the headChris Sze was helped from the field at Wycombe in midweek after suffering a hefty bang to the head
Chris Sze was helped from the field at Wycombe in midweek after suffering a hefty bang to the head
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's not so good...I think he's lost a couple teeth," said Latics manager Shaun Maloney. "He had some work on that yesterday...it wasn't good to see.

"Because he was concussed, he's also going to have to go through a certain protocol, which will rule him out this weekend."

As well as a blow for the player, Maloney also believes Sze's absence will hurt the Latics squad.

"I was actually really pleased with his performance at Wycombe, he was brilliant when he came on," said the Latics boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What I will say about Chris, is it's been hard to leave him out, because Thelo (Aasgaard) has been in such brilliant form.

"But if he plays the way he did when he came on, on a consistent basis, I'm going to have to find room for both of them in the team...he was that good.

"He's had to be really patient this year, but he trains really hard, and I think he is super talented, and he has a chance of being a really big player for us."

Maloney also provided an update on centre-back Jason Kerr, who was a surprise omission from the Wycombe squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Jason still hasn't trained, so we'll find out on Friday whether he'll be available," added Maloney, who says Sean Clare is in line for a recall after being left out of the last two matches.

"I've spoken to Sean quite a lot over the last few days and, when he's at his best, I'm not sure there's a better full-back in the division.

"It's my job to help him get to those levels in every game, and he has been brilliant for us at times this year.

"He's a really good person as well as a really good player, and he will be back."

Related topics:Jason KerrBlackpoolWycombe