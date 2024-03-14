Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young forward had only appeared off the bench in the second half of the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe when he was felled in a sickening collision that saw him leave the field in a groggy state in the closing stages.

And Sze will be eating very carefully for the time being after requiring surgery to ease the situation.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sze was helped from the field at Wycombe in midweek after suffering a hefty bang to the head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's not so good...I think he's lost a couple teeth," said Latics manager Shaun Maloney. "He had some work on that yesterday...it wasn't good to see.

"Because he was concussed, he's also going to have to go through a certain protocol, which will rule him out this weekend."

As well as a blow for the player, Maloney also believes Sze's absence will hurt the Latics squad.

"I was actually really pleased with his performance at Wycombe, he was brilliant when he came on," said the Latics boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I will say about Chris, is it's been hard to leave him out, because Thelo (Aasgaard) has been in such brilliant form.

"But if he plays the way he did when he came on, on a consistent basis, I'm going to have to find room for both of them in the team...he was that good.

"He's had to be really patient this year, but he trains really hard, and I think he is super talented, and he has a chance of being a really big player for us."

Maloney also provided an update on centre-back Jason Kerr, who was a surprise omission from the Wycombe squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jason still hasn't trained, so we'll find out on Friday whether he'll be available," added Maloney, who says Sean Clare is in line for a recall after being left out of the last two matches.

"I've spoken to Sean quite a lot over the last few days and, when he's at his best, I'm not sure there's a better full-back in the division.

"It's my job to help him get to those levels in every game, and he has been brilliant for us at times this year.