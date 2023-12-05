Wigan Athletic star determined to maintain three-pronged assault on glory

Stephen Humphrys insists Wigan Athletic are well-primed for a three-pronged assault on success this season.

Stephen Humphrys has been well and truly in the swing for Latics this season

Latics welcome League Two Stockport County to the DW Stadium on Wednesday, with a place in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy at stake.

They already have the small matter of a home FA Cup third-round clash against mighty Manchester United to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite having to overcome an eight-point deduction in the league, Latics are one win from a place in the top half - with the play-offs an increasingly realistic target.

For Humphrys and Co, there's plenty of motivation to maintain a run of form that's brought nine wins (including two penalty shoot-out triumphs) and two draws from the last dozen fixtures.

"We've just got to focus on every game that's in front of us," said Humphrys, who is Latics' top scorer with nine.

"The play-offs has got to remain an ambition, as has getting as far as we can in the FA Cup, and also the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want it all, and we've just got to keep pushing as much as we can."

Boss Shaun Maloney has shown all season with his team selection that he is determined to give every competition maximum respect.

"The EFL Trophy game against Stockport means a lot to me, as well as the FA Cup, the League Cup and the league," said the Scot.

"I've said all along, I don't think we're in a position where we can take our foot off the gas and feel we can win any game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been hurt in games where we've not been at 100 per cent focus without the ball.

"And you've heard me all season saying I'm always looking for more from my team, because I think they're capable of that."

Latics' latest outing saw them see off a determined York side - and thick fog - to advance in the FA Cup.

"I think it was a thoroughly professional performance," acknowledged Humphrys, who scored the only goal on the hour mark.