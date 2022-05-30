Wigan Athletic star doesn't want summer rest!

The 33-year-old, along with club-mate Will Keane, has been named in the Ireland squad for FOUR Nations fixtures against Armenia (Saturday), Ukraine (next Tuesday), Scotland (Saturday week) and Ukraine (Tuesday week).

And despite already playing in 45 matches this season, McClean is champing at the bit to add to his 90 caps.

James McClean at the Party in the Park

"We've got four big games in June to look forward to before that's it for the season," he said.

"But I wouldn't have it any other way, I love playing football.

"I'm 33 now and my body still feels absolutely fantastic.

"My fitness levels are as good as they've ever been, and as long as that remains the case, and I'm still getting picked by the manager, I'll keep going on."

McClean's season had looked done and dusted when he limped off after damaging a knee against Bolton on April 2.

Latics boss Leam Richardson admitted the initial fear was McClean could be sidelined for between nine and 12 months.

Remarkably, though, he was back on the field inside four weeks, returning on the final day to help Latics pick up the win they needed at Shrewsbury to secure the League One title.

"Mind over matter!" he laughed. "Look, I've always been a good healer, I look after my body all year round, and hopefully that helps with things like this.

"Credit to the medical staff and the physio team who have helped me.

"They've given me the opportunity to work as hard as I can to get back.