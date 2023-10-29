Wigan Athletic star explains poignant Shrewsbury goal celebration
The 26-year-old opened the scoring for the second time in four days as Latics recorded a third win in the space of a week to climb out of the relegation zone.
Immediately after finding the net, he pointed skywards before covering his face and then sending a heart-shaped message towards the West Stand.
And after the game he explained his poignant celebration was to mark the passing of his two dogs.
"Yesterday was one of the toughest days in my life," he wrote on Twitter. "We had to let go of our two girls who’ve been the heartbeat of our family for the last 14 years.
"Today I dedicated my goal to you both, Jessie and Hallie.
"Always in our hearts. Rest in heaven our little angels. Love you always."