Wigan Athletic star faces season KO
Wigan Athletic will be without midfielder Jordan Cousins for all-but the last month of the campaign.
The 27-year-old summer signing from Stoke pulled up lame during last Wednesday’s home victory against Shrewsbury.
It was his first start since a six-week lay-off with hamstring trouble, but it was initially thought he’d picked up ‘only’ a dead leg.
But subsequent scans have revealed the damage is far more serious than first thought – with boss Leam Richardson fearing he could be absent for FOUR MONTHS.
“Jordan Cousins is unfortunately going to be out for some time, a lengthy time,” said the Latics manager. “I think they (the medical experts) were talking about 16 weeks, he’s got to see the specialist again.
“It’s an issue with a tendon on his thigh, he’s obviously had an impact in there, I’m not sure if the tendon’s come away from the bone.
“I’m not qualified to give a detailed prognosis on that, but it is frustrating for us and obviously Jordan himself.”
A 16-week lay-off would wipe out all-but the last month of the campaign, with the final fixture ironically being at Shrewsbury on April 30.
But obviously an absence of that length would put a huge question mark against him getting back up to match speed in time to force his way back in.
Richardson says the player will take the setback in his stride.
“He’ll be fine,” added Richardson. “He’s a good professional, he looks after himself and he’ll be back stronger than ever.”
