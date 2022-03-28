Wigan Athletic star hailed as a hero for kind gesture

Little Zoe Murphy, who was born with quadriplegia and developed cerebral palsy at the age of 21 months, was verbally abused by a drunken fan at a League of Ireland game earlier this month.

She and her family have since received an outpouring of support, with news of the unsavoury incident reaching McClean.

James McClean with little Zoe Murphy

He invited Zoe and her family to watch Saturday's game from his executive box along with members of his own family, including wife Erin.

"We would like to thank James so much for providing Zoe with one of the greatest days ever, inviting her to be his guest in his family box at the Aviva Stadium for Saturday's match against Belgium," said Zoe's mum Lynda.

"We were absolutely blown away by the gesture from James and how welcomed we felt while at the game.

"All of James and Erin's family went out of their way to make us welcome and ensure Zoe had the best day.

"Zoe loved playing with James' children and wee niece.

"Not only did Zoe have an amazing seat and view for such an exhilarating game but everyone was so welcoming and friendly to her and made her day so special.

"Such a pleasure to meet such lovely people.

"We couldn't believe it when he just reached out to us personally and not only this but got Zoe her own jersey signed by the team.

"We absolutely loved it and can't thank James and family and friends enough for giving her such an experience."

McClean wrote on Instagram: "Amazing wee girl yous have, pleasure having yous".

His wife Erin added: "We just loved having yous. Zoe is an absolute doll and the strongest little girl I ever did meet!"

McClean, who rejoined Latics last summer from Stoke, is closing in on a century of caps for his country.