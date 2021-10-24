Wigan Athletic star hails bouncebackability at Wimbledon

Max Power in action at Wimbledon

Just as they had following their previous two league defeats, to Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, Latics shook off the disappointment of losing to MK Dons in the best way possible.

After taking the lead five minutes after the restart, when Callum Lang's cross ended up in the home net off the unfortunate Paul Kalambayi, Latics secured the points when James McClean fired into the bottom corner four minutes later.

“I think it was important that we bounced back from the disappointment on Tuesday night," Power acknowledged.

“We knew that we dipped below the standards that we’ve set, which is going to happen over the course of the season.

“I don’t think we did enough on the night to win the game, but I certainly felt in the second half that we’d done enough to maybe get a point out of the game.

“We knew coming into today that we wanted to bounce back and we put in a really good performance.

“We were confident coming here that, if we hit the standards and the levels that we’ve set ourselves this season, we can get a result.

“Wimbledon are a difficult team to play against.

"They put you under a lot of pressure, they are a physical side and they have a really strong home record.

“We’ve shown the longer games go on, we go up levels, and we know we’ve got real good fitness levels.

"We’ll keep going, recover and move on to Tuesday.”

Power dedicated the triumph to the 1,000-strong travelling army behind the goal who, once again, helped their side over the line with fantastic support.

“It was a fantastic following again," he added. "I think the fans are enjoying what they are seeing and their support doesn’t go unnoticed.

"They help us get over the line and we’re going to need them this season.”