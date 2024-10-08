Wigan Athletic star impresses Shaun Maloney with first-team chance: ‘His overall performance was very good’
Maloney made 10 changes to his side that drew 0-0 away to Stockport County, with only James Carragher retaining his spot.
20-year-old Stones opened the scoring - his first of the season - inside seven minutes at Brunton Park, smashing home from the penalty spot after he was taken down in the box by Hayden Atkinson.
Michael Olakigbe soon after bagged his first goal for the club, doubling the lead on 24 minutes with a firing finish – and that was enough for a win in the second group stage match of the competition.
“He was very good,” Maloney said of Stones.
“There’s still moments, I think his hold up play can be even better. But I thought his overall performance was very good.
“I was really happy with Josh today. His work-rate was outstanding.
“I’m glad he scored, and I just felt that the front three of Michael, Josh and Jonny Smith, they pressed really hard and were very aggressive. With and without the ball today, we were good.”
Latics dominated their League Two opposition in what turned out to be a comfortable victory on the road, with seven academy graduates featuring.
Summer signing Tyrese Francois made his debut, while it was a first senior bow for K’marni Miller at left-back - one of the latest additions to the club’s Under-21s.
“There’s still loads more to come,” Maloney said of Francois.
“He played 45 (minutes) for the reserves, 60 today. Depending on fixtures, he’ll probably play another reserves game and build him up to a point of 90.
“When he’s at his fittest levels, he’s a pressing machine. A really positive night for Tyrese.”
On Miller, the Latics chief added: “He’s not had many sessions with us, maybe three.
“Our positions are slightly different to the reserves that he’s been working with.
“How we defend as well, that line, he only really had one drill - one session.
“I was really impressed with him tonight. His mentality; to really be aggressive with and without the ball. I thought he and Michael were really good on that side. He did himself no harm tonight.”
