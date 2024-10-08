Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Stones impressed Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney with his first-team opportunity, scoring in the 2-0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy victory over Carlisle United.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maloney made 10 changes to his side that drew 0-0 away to Stockport County, with only James Carragher retaining his spot.

20-year-old Stones opened the scoring - his first of the season - inside seven minutes at Brunton Park, smashing home from the penalty spot after he was taken down in the box by Hayden Atkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Stones scored his first of the season against Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy

Michael Olakigbe soon after bagged his first goal for the club, doubling the lead on 24 minutes with a firing finish – and that was enough for a win in the second group stage match of the competition.

“He was very good,” Maloney said of Stones.

“There’s still moments, I think his hold up play can be even better. But I thought his overall performance was very good.

“I was really happy with Josh today. His work-rate was outstanding.

“I’m glad he scored, and I just felt that the front three of Michael, Josh and Jonny Smith, they pressed really hard and were very aggressive. With and without the ball today, we were good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics dominated their League Two opposition in what turned out to be a comfortable victory on the road, with seven academy graduates featuring.

Summer signing Tyrese Francois made his debut, while it was a first senior bow for K’marni Miller at left-back - one of the latest additions to the club’s Under-21s.

“There’s still loads more to come,” Maloney said of Francois.

“He played 45 (minutes) for the reserves, 60 today. Depending on fixtures, he’ll probably play another reserves game and build him up to a point of 90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he’s at his fittest levels, he’s a pressing machine. A really positive night for Tyrese.”

On Miller, the Latics chief added: “He’s not had many sessions with us, maybe three.

“Our positions are slightly different to the reserves that he’s been working with.

“How we defend as well, that line, he only really had one drill - one session.

“I was really impressed with him tonight. His mentality; to really be aggressive with and without the ball. I thought he and Michael were really good on that side. He did himself no harm tonight.”