Wigan Athletic star is Power-ing push!

Power has won the League One title in each of his two seasons with Latics at this level, under Gary Caldwell in 2016 and Paul Cook in 2018.

And although Latics slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Cambridge at the weekend, Power was the one driving forward, demanding every last drop from his team-mates to the end.

Max Power

"I thought Max was excellent, absolutely excellent," the Latics boss said.

"He's played right-back a lot this year, and it was just a case of trying to be more productive, and getting more goals and energy into the side going forward.

"We possibly traded that for less possession, and that's how it goes sometimes.

"He's such a big player for us, he's obviously vice-captain for what he brings off the field as well as on it, that experience and know-how.

"At a basic level though, it's just great to see how much he loves football, he loves playing, he loves winning, and it rubs off on others."

It was a real game of two halves at the DW, with Cambridge very good value for their 2-0 interval lead.

But it was a different story in the second period when, after a formation switch, Latics pulled one back through Tom Naylor, and Will Keane was denied an equaliser in stoppage-time by a jaw-dropping double save.