Wigan Athletic star linked with move to Blackburn Rovers

Thelo Aasgaard was the difference between Latics and Crawley on Saturday

Wigan Athletic are readying themselves for a Championship raid on Thelo Aasgaard in the last week of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old got Latics' campaign up and running with the only goal - via a slight deflection - in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Crawley Town.

Prior to that, he had been the stand-out performer in pre-season with the bulk of his side's goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That form has reportedly caught the eye of Blackburn Rovers - against whom Aasgaard scored in a 1-1 friendly draw last month.

Respected journalist Alan Nixon says Rovers - with £9million to spend following the recent sale of star striker Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town - are hoping to bring in Aasgaard to boost their forward line.

Aasgaard only signed a new long-term contract with Latics last summer.

But given the perilous situation at the time – all of the players were able to hand in their notice and leave for free due to unpaid wages under the previous ownership – it remains to be seen how strong Latics’ position actually is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fee of £3.5million has been mooted, which would still represent a massive return on a player who came through the ranks at Wigan after being released by Liverpool.

The Norway Under-21 international has made 136 appearances for Latics, scoring 19 times.

After Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Crawley, Latics boss Shaun Maloney again highlighted his importance to the side.

"When I first came here, he was a real impact player off the bench in the Championship,” said Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I set him a bit of a challenge last year...he didn't really want the No.10 shirt, but I kind of forced it upon him because he was out main player, our main creative player.

"Last year I thought he was excellent, playing either No.10 or that false 9, and he was brilliant during pre-season.

"He dropped his level last week, and I know it's not easy, because there's things he has to deal with.

"But I thought today he was brilliant, in a different way, without the ball...the effort he put in was outstanding.

"I love Thelo, I think he's a brilliant player, a brilliant guy, and today I saw the real Thelo.

" Now I need to see that every week..."