Wigan Athletic star on Cheltenham Town setback: 'We need to win games like that...there's no excuses...'

Latics avoided a third home defeat in a row thanks to on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers' leveller at the DW Stadium, after Matty Taylor had put the visitors ahead from a clever free-kick move.

But Liverpudlian Smith reckoned it was still a case of two points dropped given the high expectations in the Latics camp.

Jonny Smith admits Latics weren't good enough against Cheltenham on Friday night

"We needed to start the game faster, be on it more, set the tempo more," said Smith, who was making his first start of 2024 after several impressive cameos off the bench in recent weeks.

"And we had some honest discussions in there after the game.

"There is massive ability in that dressing room, I believe in every single one of them, we’ve all got the ability, and with the gaffer and staff, we’re going in the right direction.

"The substitutes came on at half-time and made a difference, which gave us a boost, and we played with more tempo in the second half.

"But overall, it’s not good enough to draw at home to Cheltenham as Wigan Athletic. With where we want to be as a team, we need to win games like that.

"There's no excuses from us, we should be doing better and they deserved their point.

“We need to stay together because we’ve been on a journey so far this season. It’s been a good journey - and good to be part of, but we need to keep going.

"But with where we want to be as a team, we need to win games like that, and we need to bounce back on Tuesday."

Next up for Latics is the small matter of the visit of high-flying Bolton, with a bumper crowd expected for the rearranged fixture.

Smith missed Latics' 4-0 triumph at the Tough Sheet Stadium at the beginning of the campaign, and he can't wait to sample the unique derby atmosphere.

“These are the games you want to play in when you're growing up," acknowledged Smith. "Obviously I’m not from Wigan, but you know how big the derby is, and what it means to the fans.

"I watched the first one on the stream, and it was unbelievable to see the away fans and how we played that day.

"It made me wish I was playing in that gane, and hopefully I'll get the chance on Tuesday.

“They are flying, and it’ll be a tough game, but we need to believe in ourselves and give it a right good go."

On his hopes of nailing down a more regular first-team spot, Smith added: "I've been pushing over the last three or four months to get more chances in the team.