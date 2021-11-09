Wigan Athletic star on international 'switch' and Ireland roots

Will Keane scores at Accrington, with James McClean in the background

Keane represented England all through the junior age groups up to Under-21, but last month received his first call-up from Ireland - although he didn't get on to the field.

Bizarrely, brother Michael did the complete opposite, turning out for Ireland at junior level before switching to England at senior level.

And the Latics forward has revealed his decision was influenced by McClean getting into the ear of national boss Stephen Kenny.

“Since the start of this season, the manager has been coming to the games and has been watching me,” explained Keane.

“I think James had a couple of discussions with the manager as well.

“The manager kept an eye on me and I was delighted to be included in the recent squad.

"But I’m looking forward to more.”

Keane qualifies for Ireland through his Sligo-born father Aidan - with a very interesting back story to boot.

“My Dad was raised in Sligo and was actually an orphan,” added the 28-year-old.

“He went to boarding school and was adopted, moving to England when he was 10.

“Unfortunately, my Dad lost touch with his roots, for obvious reasons as he was given away as a child.

"But to sort of reconnect with that and have the opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour and something I’m really proud of doing.

“For me to do that for my Dad gives me a lot of pleasure.

“I was approached by England first and played in the youth age groups there.

"I was living there and that seemed to be the thing to do at the time.

"Then further down the line when I got the opportunity to come here it was something I really wanted to do.”