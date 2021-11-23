Wigan Athletic star opens up on Covid 'struggle'

Gwion Edwards

The 28-year-old Welshman started the season with a bang after his arrival from Ipswich, scoring on his debut at Sunderland after impressing in pre-season.

But that was his only league start in Latics colours, having slipped down the pecking order and only appearing off the bench and in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

A sparkling recent cameo off the bench at Fleetwood – when he inspired the side to come back from 2-0 down to win a five-goal thriller – was a reminder of what he can do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And speaking exclusively to the Wigan Observer, he has now revealed the off-field hell that derailed him back in August.

“I don’t think too many people are aware but, after the Sunderland game, I caught Covid,” said Edwards.

“I actually really enjoyed pre-season, I was flying, and obviously I took that into the first game, and scoring at Sunderland.

“I did the 10 days of isolation, but it took me a while to get back to where I was.

“Obviously the lads were winning and playing well, so it’s not like you can go knocking on the manager’s door.

“He was bringing me on for a few minutes at the end of games and I managed to work my way through it.

“But I actually struggled a lot with it, I was affected for a good month on my chest.”

While Covid has tended to be of more danger to the elderly and clinically vulnerable, Edwards is a case in point it can affect the young and the very fit just as much.

“I had all the ‘normal’ side effects, I lost my sense of taste and sense of smell, and felt really fatigued,” he revealed.

“I trained through it, but you could just tell that something wasn’t right.

“I’ve always been a really fit lad, always taken my fitness seriously, and it hit me straight away.

“I’d do a couple of runs and I was suddenly coughing, my chest was tight, I’d go home and I’d be napping all afternoon.

“That’s just not me, and it wasn’t until the whole thing had passed, and I started to feel normal again, that I realised how bad I’d had it.

“It was a real ‘wow’ moment, it really knocked me, I was really struggling. I think a few people who’ve caught Covid maybe haven’t taken it too seriously, you just think you’ll be all right.

“But it was something I definitely noticed, you can’t really hide it when the results are so obvious.

“I’m sure a lot of people have had it far worse than me, and it makes you realise that this is a very serious thing we’re dealing with.

“It’s nice we’ve been able to get back to some kind of normality, with fans back in the grounds and living with it in daily life.