Wigan Athletic star opens up on 'mentally draining' period

But the big centre-back is adamant the squad has it in them to remain in the automatic promotion places for the run-in.

Second-placed Latics' midweek trip to Crewe was the first of three games in hand over third-placed MK Dons.

Curtis Tilt

After Latics came back from Milton Keynes with a precious point at the weekend, it remains very much in Wigan's hands.

Indeed, Latics also have their eyes on the title, with long-time leaders Rotherham having slipped in recent weeks.

But Tilt says it will require one last gargantuan effort to get the job done, with the club continuing to play catch-up thanks to a blank festive period as well as runs in two cup competitions.

"It's definitely been mentally draining - as much as physically to be fair," acknowledged Tilt.

"But at the same time, you ask any of the lads whether they'd sooner be training or playing matches, and it's playing matches every time.

"It's what's been thrown at us and all we can do is keep going and see where it takes us.

"The adrenaline will help us along the way, we've a few more Saturday-Tuesday-Saturdays to come, and hopefully we'll get where we want to be.

"We've still got the games in hand, and we'll just keep going and ticking them off one by one.

"It's still in our hands, and we just need to keep focusing on the next game first and foremost.

"Hopefully come the end of the season we'll be there or thereabouts."

Tilt finally became a permanent Latics player in January, having joined on loan in each of the previous three transfer windows.

One thing's for sure - his two seasons have certainly not been uneventful!

"Last year was like no other I've ever experienced in football," he smiled.

"There were some strange things going on, on and off the pitch, that we just had to overcome as a group.

"This time promotion is the aim rather than staying up, and hopefully we'll achieve our goal just as we did last year.

"I've never been in a team like this before, where everyone's got each other's backs as much.

"If one of us makes a mistake, there's another one there ready to help out and back you up.

"It's an unbelievable spirit we've got here, and that's helping us to thrive on the pitch.

"That comes right the way down from the gaffer, even at the training ground he makes sure we're all together as one.

"There's no cracks in the squad, everyone's firmly focused on the same goal.

"Look at the squad on a matchday...the lads who are on the bench are disappointed not to be starting, but they'll do everything they can to gee up the lads on the pitch to do their best."

Tilt admits there was a 'devastated' feeling in the dressing room after last weekend's 1-1 draw at MK Dons.

Tom Naylor's 58th-minute goal looked like proving decisive, before Harry Darling headed home a corner with two minutes to go.

"If you're asking me, we should have come away with all three points," he added.