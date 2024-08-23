Wigan Athletic star promises 'a reaction' to slow start to the campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Callum McManaman has predicted 'there will definitely be a reaction' from Wigan Athletic's players as they aim to get their campaign up and running against Crawley this weekend.

Latics go into the game having lost to both Charlton and Reading in the league, and exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Barnsley.

And the 33-year-old - who made his first appearance of the season at Reading after recovering from a thigh injury – knows a huge improvement is needed if Latics are to secure their first positive result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're a new group, but there's no settling in time, you need to hit the ground running, and we haven't done that," said McManaman. "There's no time for excuses, we've another game on Saturday and we need a reaction.

Callum McManaman made his first appearance of the season off the bench at Reading last weekend

"You need to win your battles, and I don't think we did that enough at Reading. We've had a tough week in training, it's been very competitive, and we know we need to be on it this weekend.

"It's going to be a tough game, but we know we need to do more. There have been a few words said on the training ground and there will definitely be a reaction.

"We'd already spoken quite a lot in the dressing room at Reading, a few of the lads spoke up, the gaffer also had a few words, and it's what we needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need a reaction to that, and it's also important that we stick together.

"You can't get too down, the same as you can't get too up. It's a long season and it starts again on Saturday."

Crawley certainly won't make it easy for Latics at the Brick Community Stadium.

After winning automatic promotion to League One, the Reds will be defending a 100 per cent record in the league so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, McManaman says the focus remains on matters in house.

"Every game in this league is tough, we know that," he said. "But you have to win your personal battles before you earn the right to play, and we need to let that do the talking."

McManaman will more than likely start on the bench this weekend, after getting half an hour off the bench at Reading.

That was his first run-out since pulling up lame at Chorley last month in a pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics have strengthened more on the wings during the off-season than in any other position, but McManaman is ready for the challenge of regaining his place in the side.

"The competition for places is certainly there, and that's what you need," added the FA Cup final man of the match, who has stepped up to the Leadership Group following the loss of several senior players over the last few months.

"Every player needs to be fighting for their place, you need to have people not knowing if they're going to be in the team from week to week.

"If you don't play well, you're out the team...that's what spurs you on, that's what gets you results."