Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic

Paul Mullin admits he was disappointed not to have a midweek game to quickly put last weekend’s defeat behind him — but says the extra time on the training pitch will only strengthen Wigan Athletic’s determination to bounce back when they face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Latics were beaten 2-0 at home by Cardiff City last weekend, capping off a miserable run of three straight defeats.

For Mullin, the best way to respond would have been to get straight back on the pitch and make amends just a few days later.

“I don't know for everybody, but myself personally, I think mentally, when you have a performance like that, you want to get back on Tuesday and play a game,” Mullin said.

“You want to get it out of your system, go and win, and get back on the board.

"It's been a long week. It's been hard work, but hopefully, on Saturday, we come out firing and get back to what we did in those first games this season.”

Instead, Wigan have had to stew on their recent performances and focus on putting things right at the training ground.

Mullin expects it to be a tough week, with the squad working tirelessly to get back to the levels they showed earlier in the season.

The striker also highlighted the strength in depth within the squad, describing competition for places as vital to maintaining standards and pushing everyone to improve.

Mullin, Christian Saydee and Dara Costelloe have been battling to be the two starting strikers, and Mullin says that the challenge is improving them all.

“We’ve had a tough week, no doubt, but football gives you another chance around the corner,” Mullin said.

“This is our chance to put things right and show everyone what we’re really about.

“Competition in every industry — and football especially — is really important.

“It makes sure you drive each other on, and that's what we'll do as a full squad. It's something I relish and enjoy.”

