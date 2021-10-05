Wigan Athletic star reflects on 'dream come true'
Sam Tickle admitted it was 'a dream come true' to make his senior debut for Wigan Athletic in the Papa John's Trophy clash at Crewe.
A Latics side sporting 11 changes from the weekend went down 2-0 at the Mornflake Stadium, with Stephen Humphrys missing a penalty in the second period.
But the impressive display between the sticks of Tickle - making his first start for the first team, alongside forward Chris Sze - meant the evening wasn't a total write-off.
“It was a great feeling," said the 19-year-old. "It has been a long time coming for me, and there has been a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it is a dream come true.
“I’ve learned quite a lot playing with the senior players tonight, and know that I always need to keep talking. I think it will help with my development a lot.
"It was good for me to get some minutes, and to get a taste of what first team football is like.
"I think the game could have gone either way, and I thought we had a few chances in the game, but we ended on the wrong side of the result.”
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20