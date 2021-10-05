Wigan Athletic star reflects on 'dream come true'

Sam Tickle made his senior debut for Latics at Crewe

A Latics side sporting 11 changes from the weekend went down 2-0 at the Mornflake Stadium, with Stephen Humphrys missing a penalty in the second period.

But the impressive display between the sticks of Tickle - making his first start for the first team, alongside forward Chris Sze - meant the evening wasn't a total write-off.

“It was a great feeling," said the 19-year-old. "It has been a long time coming for me, and there has been a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it is a dream come true.

“I’ve learned quite a lot playing with the senior players tonight, and know that I always need to keep talking. I think it will help with my development a lot.

"It was good for me to get some minutes, and to get a taste of what first team football is like.

"I think the game could have gone either way, and I thought we had a few chances in the game, but we ended on the wrong side of the result.”