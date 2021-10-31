Wigan Athletic star reflects on wonder strike

Curtis Tilt makes it 2-0 to Latics with a superb strike

The centre-back had already had one sighter from distance blocked in the first half, but there was no stopping his rocket six minutes after the restart which secured the points.

Not a bad way to mark his first league start of the campaign.

“Since I signed I’ve been looking forward to playing in front of the fans," he said.

“It’s been a tough few weeks to get into the team, but the lads have done really well.

“For me it’s been a case of being at the training ground and working hard and waiting for my chance.

“We’re definitely all on the same page and it’s the best group of lads I’ve ever been with.

"We help each other through whether you’re playing or not playing, we’re together.”

Tilt had been in the wars early on, being caught with a high foot on 15 minutes which led to Burton's Jonny Smith seeing red.

But he exacted the perfect revenge with the rasping strike that doubled the Latics lead.

“To be honest I don’t think I’ve hit one like that before," he added.

“It came off the outside of my left foot and went away from the goalkeeper and as soon as I hit it I knew it was going in.

“Once they had the man sent off and we scored the first goal we controlled it from there.

"It was then a case of making sure we kept control of the ball, getting it wide and then knowing the chances would come.”