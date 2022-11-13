The big centre-back popped up in the last minute to give Wigan Athletic a vital 2-1 victory at the DW Stadium.

Latics took their time in taking advantage of the Seasiders having to play for 73 minutes with 10 men after the sending-off of skipper Marvin Ekpiteta.

Curtis Tilt celebrates his winning goal against Blackpool

They even trained at half-time to Gary Madine's rocket shot, only for James McClean to level - direct from a corner - nine minutes after the restart.

McClean had also been the subject of booing from the away end, which Tilt admits caused confusion for him!

"I found myself getting booed, to be fair I thought it was aimed at James McClean to start with," smiled Tilt, who played for Blackpool between 2017-20.

"Then I realised it was me as well when I had the ball...I thought me and the Blackpool fans had a good relationship!

"Listen, I enjoyed my time there, they gave me my first pro contract at 24-25, and I've got nothing but appreciation for the club.

"I loved my time there, they gave me my big chance coming from non-league, and I can't say a bad word against anyone there.

"It's just part of football, they didn't have much to cheer, with the early red card until the goal, so booing me and Macca gave them something to do."

Before his goal, Tilt had already shown the Pool fans what they're missing by producing an inch-perfect sliding challenge on the breaking Shayne Lavery to keep Latics in the game.

He required treatment before continuing - which gave the Seasiders' fans another chance to express their thoughts in colourful fashion.

"To be fair, I was just winded, he hit me in the ribs and I couldn't breathe for five seconds," Tilt explained.

"But I was getting booed then as well, because it was right in front of the away end.

"There was money being thrown at me, and I thought as long as there's money coming my way, I'll stay down and put it in my pocket!

"But I enjoy those tackles more than scoring goals to be fair, as a defender it's what you're judged on.

"That's what I'm in the team to do, to defend and keep the back door shut, and get the forward thinking players on the ball."

Tilt believes Latics were good value for their win after showing a huge amount of patience.

"We had to stick to what we do on the training pitch, working the ball out wide when the opposition has 10 men," he added.

"I saw a little gap as Tendayi (Darikwa) went to put the ball in, I gambled and delighted to get the touch and the goal.

"Some of the staff had been telling me in the week they fancied me for a goal.