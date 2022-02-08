Wigan Athletic star ruled out for the season

While Will Keane is back on the grass at Christopher Park and eyeing a return later this month, the news on Thelo Aasgaard is much worse.

The Norway Under-21 international has a stress fracture, and won't play again this term.

"Will Keane will be touch and go about maybe coming back in the next week or two," reported Richardson.

Thelo Aasgaard, setting up Will Keane's goal at Plymouth

"Unfortunately, Thelo will be out for the season, and that's part and parcel of the game.

"As one player drops out, it's chance for another player to come in, and that's how we have to look at it."