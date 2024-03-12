Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old was outstanding in the 1-0 defeat over Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Which was even more impressive given manager Shaun Maloney's revelation that he sustained the problem in the opening exchanges.

Latics have been rocked by the loss of Callum McManaman until next month

"We've lost Cal Mac from the game on Saturday, unfortunately he'll be out for two or three weeks," said the Latics boss. "It's testament to Cal really, he injured his knee after three or four minutes and played through it.

"Unfortunately we'll now be without him for two or three weeks and we will miss him."

Maloney was speaking ahead of the midweek game at Wycombe, which saw Jason Kerr and Jordan Jones remain at home, and Matt Smith surprisingly dropped to the bench.

"Jason Kerr has an ankle injury from the weekend, he's not made it either," said Maloney. "And JJ, it's just precaution, because he's come back very, very quickly from injury, and we have to be careful with him.

"It's the same with Matt Smith, we just have to be careful with him, but that gives an opportunity for some other players to come in."

On the flip side, Scotland Under-21 defender Liam Morrison was handed a rare start in the backline.

"Liam's been working extremely hard," added Maloney. "But, after speaking with him, he understood he had a really positive five or six months, but the experience of it all - in terms of the physicality - meant he dropped out for a few weeks.