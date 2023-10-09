News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Wigan Athletic star 'should have seen red', insists Stevenage boss

Stevenage manager Steve Evans felt Charlie Hughes should have been red-carded during Wigan Athletic's 1-0 defeat at the weekend.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Latics lost by the only goal at the Lamex Stadium, having had to play for an hour with 10 men after Callum Lang was sent off for two quickfire yellows.

Read More
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans suffer more agony on the road at Stevenage.

The hosts also had a man dismissed in the final quarter after Alex MacDonald went in two-footed on Hughes, which sparked a melee involving most of the players and a number of substitutes and backroom staff from both teams.

Tempers were frayed during Latics' defeat at Stevenage on SaturdayTempers were frayed during Latics' defeat at Stevenage on Saturday
Tempers were frayed during Latics' defeat at Stevenage on Saturday
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evans felt Hughes caused the incident, having fouled an opponent seconds before he was taken out.

"Alex deserves a red card, let’s not mince our words," he said.

"I think the challenge that leads to Alex diving in is a red card too, but the fourth official and the referee never saw it that way."

Evans also felt his side were good value for the win, which came on the back of back-to-back defeats.

"Did we deserve to win the game? Yes," he said.

"Were we a long way from our best? Yes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Did we find a way to win without them making more than half a chance? Yes.

"We went to Bolton and we should win the game, and win it comfortably, but we got nothing.

"But Ian Evatt, Bolton’s manager and a really good manager in my opinion, said they found a way to beat us.

"We found a way to win without conceding a chance but we were far from the best.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We didn't take advantage of four or five good opportunities round the box.

"If we score two, it's a comfortable day for us.

"We’ll take the three points and we knew we had to win just to make up for the two defeats in the last week.

"One of the first chairman that I ever worked for once said to me 'good teams can lose two games in a row but they seldom lose three'.

"When you go one-up, there's always a little bit of nervousness but as much as Wigan put balls up to the big fella up front, I can't recall a chance.

"So we'll just take the win and we’ll move off, knowing we have been far from our best."

Related topics:Steve EvansIan EvattCallum Lang