The young defender, who joined Latics in January, has been away this week with England Under-20s, alongside club colleague Martial Godo.

He's barely put a foot wrong during his time at the DW, most recently against Blackpool at the weekend.

Luke Chambers (centre) has been away on international duty this week with England Under-20s

And Seasiders boss Neil Critchley - who was Chambers' Liverpool manager at Under-21 level - admits the sky's the limit for his protege.

"I thought he was excellent against us on Saturday, I've got to say, I thought he was terrific, and I'm so pleased to see him doing so well," said Critchley.

"I've watched a lot of Wigan games recently and I think he's been a top performer. He's a great kid, with a great attitude, and as you've seen already at Wigan, he can play equally well in a few positions.

"He's also very calm, and I think he showed a great temperament during the game...calm on the ball, he was never fazed by anything. I think he looks like he's going to be a really good player and – even though it pains me to say it after his side has beaten us - I'm so pleased for him."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shown this season he is not scared to give youth a chance, with several of Chambers' colleagues from the Academy getting regular match time.

However, with the German moving on at the end of the season, Critchley hopes the policy of trusting in youngsters will continue under Klopp's replacement.

When asked whether Chambers will become the next youngster to make his mark, Critchley added: "It's hard to say, because obviously they're going to have a new manager.

"The manager who's currently in charge has obviously shown he's willing to put young lads in, and I'm hopeful that philosophy will continue with the new manager.

"When you look at the competition there - even among the younger players - it's so fierce, but he's certainly not doing himself any harm at the moment with the performances he's putting in.

"I know he did very well at Kilmarnock last season as well, so I'm really pleased for him...really pleased for him."

Critchley was speaking after Scott Smith's first senior goal secured a 1-0 win for Latics at the DW - and dented his side's play-off aspirations.

“Looking at some of Wigan's recent results, most of them have been low-scoring games, and we knew the first goal would be decisive," said Critchley.

“They got it, from a really great cross but, from our point of view, a poor goal to concede.

“You’re not going to come here and dominate for 90 minutes, they’re a good team with some good players.

“They play a really good brand of possession football, they overload the middle of the pitch, and they make it really difficult for you.

“I’ve watched a lot of them this season, and they cause a lot of teams a lot of problems with how they play.